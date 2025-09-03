US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,900 shares, adecreaseof78.3% from the July 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3%
XBIL opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $50.21.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
