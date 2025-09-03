US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,900 shares, adecreaseof78.3% from the July 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3%

XBIL opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $50.21.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,316,000.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

