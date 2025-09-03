US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBILGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,900 shares, adecreaseof78.3% from the July 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3%

XBIL opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $50.21.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,316,000.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

