1 North Wealth Services LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $250,125.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.