Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Stock Holdings Increased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 7.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $57,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 18.0%

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.