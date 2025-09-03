Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,842.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,912,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after acquiring an additional 286,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.