Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 379,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,768 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7%

DFAR opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

