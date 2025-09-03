Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,762 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,564 shares of company stock worth $49,396,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $329.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

