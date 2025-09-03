Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 444.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $588.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $597.07. The firm has a market cap of $707.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.