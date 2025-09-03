Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) vs. Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Head to Head Contrast

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siemens Energy and Oklo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $37.38 billion 2.11 $1.29 billion $1.18 83.48 Oklo N/A N/A -$73.62 million ($0.42) -174.67

Analyst Ratings

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Siemens Energy and Oklo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Oklo 2 4 7 2 2.60

Oklo has a consensus target price of $66.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Energy and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 2.50% 9.57% 1.78% Oklo N/A -14.80% -13.61%

Volatility & Risk

Siemens Energy has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats Oklo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

