iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,719,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,881,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 318,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,393,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $923.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

