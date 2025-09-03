iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

