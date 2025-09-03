West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) vs. Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) Critical Review

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Free Report) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 16.48% 18.43% 13.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and West Pharmaceutical Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 6.06 $492.70 million $6.68 36.49

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Lancer Orthodontics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lancer Orthodontics and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 0.00 West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 6 1 2.89

West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus target price of $320.71, indicating a potential upside of 31.57%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Volatility and Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Lancer Orthodontics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. This segment also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices; and a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It sells and distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, contract sales agents, and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

