Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.61 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,454 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.70.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

