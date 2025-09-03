DRW Securities LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF $EWD

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

Ishares

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.