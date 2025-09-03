ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

