Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,253 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 154,054 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 332,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

