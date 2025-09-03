Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 193,620 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,620 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 238,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDXG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.74. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

