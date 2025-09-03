DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,952 American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,952 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

