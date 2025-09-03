American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Stock Position Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,624,000 after buying an additional 141,038 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after buying an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after buying an additional 3,327,352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,282,000 after buying an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Water Works by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,592,000 after purchasing an additional 747,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5%

American Water Works stock opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AWK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.30.

Get Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.