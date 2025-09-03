Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,631,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,787,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,615,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,661,000 after buying an additional 921,500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5%

EW opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,698,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.