Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,765.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,397.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

