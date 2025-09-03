Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,519,000 after buying an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,983,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,791,000 after buying an additional 2,165,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho set a $116.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

