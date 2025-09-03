Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 208.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 467.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $3,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $592.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

