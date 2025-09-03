GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

GEHC opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

