Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1,426.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,312 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

