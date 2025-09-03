Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,568 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

