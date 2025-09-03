Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,775 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Curbline Properties worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 4,522.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 85.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 508.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Shares of CURB stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

