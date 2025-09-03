ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBNY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Get ABB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABB

ABB Price Performance

About ABB

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.