Analysts Set South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) PT at $28.80

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

SOBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

South Bow Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in South Bow by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in South Bow by 150.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

SOBO stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Bow will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

