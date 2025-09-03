Brokerages Set Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Target Price at $89.60

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Toro by 94.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.80. Toro has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

