Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) vs. Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ivanhoe Mines and Skeena Resources are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Mines N/A N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A -60.92% -20.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Mines 0 1 0 5 3.67 Skeena Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Mines and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and Skeena Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Mines N/A N/A N/A $0.49 17.78 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$110.89 million ($1.09) -15.90

Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ivanhoe Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ivanhoe Mines beats Skeena Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt. It also holds a 100% interest in the Western Foreland exploration project covering an area of approximately 2,407 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Ivanplats Limited and changed its name to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. in August 2013. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

