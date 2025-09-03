Comparing Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) and ON (NYSE:ONON)

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fossil Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Fossil Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fossil Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fossil Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ON 1 1 19 1 2.91

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fossil Group and ON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fossil Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. ON has a consensus target price of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Fossil Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fossil Group is more favorable than ON.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fossil Group and ON”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fossil Group $1.15 billion 0.15 -$102.67 million ($1.11) -2.94 ON $2.63 billion 10.72 $275.23 million $0.45 99.61

ON has higher revenue and earnings than Fossil Group. Fossil Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fossil Group and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fossil Group -5.49% -12.07% -2.27% ON 4.45% 8.75% 5.10%

Summary

ON beats Fossil Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resell in other branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, TORY BURCH, and Skechers. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department and specialty retail stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

