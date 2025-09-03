TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of TU opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TELUS has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $667,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,185,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,585,000 after acquiring an additional 384,510 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of TELUS by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,899,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,521 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,842,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,519,000 after acquiring an additional 288,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,270,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,606,000 after acquiring an additional 192,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

