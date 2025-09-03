Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.3750.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,708.54. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $370,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 134,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,349.16. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $1,500,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

