Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) & NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Financial Analysis

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and NCR Voyix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $803.55 million 3.37 $89.25 million $2.37 33.67 NCR Voyix $2.83 billion 0.62 $958.00 million $7.13 1.78

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NCR Voyix has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. NCR Voyix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of NCR Voyix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NCR Voyix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR Voyix has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and NCR Voyix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 10.36% 10.14% 7.76% NCR Voyix 38.86% -2.84% -0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and NCR Voyix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 10 0 3.00 NCR Voyix 0 1 4 0 2.80

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus target price of $87.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. NCR Voyix has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given NCR Voyix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers. The company provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the restaurant industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. Additionally, it offers cloud-based and platform-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, mobile ordering, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and restaurant -oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. The company serves grocery stores, drug stores, and box retailers; and quick service, table service and fast casual restaurants of all sizes, small-and-medium sized businesses to large multi-national, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as NCR Corporation and changed its name to NCR Voyix Corporation in October 2023. NCR Voyix Corporation was incorporated in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

