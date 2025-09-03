CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

