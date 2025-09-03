First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986 in the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,987.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,001.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,895.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

