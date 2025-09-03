First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986 in the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,987.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,001.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,895.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.