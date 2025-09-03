OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 1,678 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $117,260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.