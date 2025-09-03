Genuine Parts Company $GPC Stock Holdings Lessened by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $3,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4,452.1% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.2%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

