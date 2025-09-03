Hubbell Inc $HUBB Holdings Decreased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $4,086,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Hubbell by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.71.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $430.66 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

