Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 764.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Ball Trading Down 3.0%

BALL opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

