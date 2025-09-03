OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 400.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,418.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 126,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 117,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

