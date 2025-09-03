OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,329,000. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $23,114,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $19,595,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $8,304,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $11,381,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,081.53. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE DFIN opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

