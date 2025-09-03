Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Insider Francine Ereira Acquires 2,478 Shares

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) insider Francine Ereira bought 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,011.12.

The company has a market cap of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.22, a PEG ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

Kogan.com Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 169.0%.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

