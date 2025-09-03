BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.8889.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeOne Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 49,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.16, for a total transaction of $15,164,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 27,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $7,044,470.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,730 shares of company stock worth $57,617,229. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of ONC stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.56 and a 200 day moving average of $261.03. BeOne Medicines has a 1 year low of $170.99 and a 1 year high of $335.94.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

See Also

