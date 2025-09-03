Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 632.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Stantec by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Stantec has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

