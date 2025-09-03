Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIZY. HSBC downgraded shares of Allianz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, May 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Allianz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Allianz has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

