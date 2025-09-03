InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

IVT opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.2377 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 77,299 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

