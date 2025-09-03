FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.8583.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 638.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 128.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 334,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $91.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.13.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The energy company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.28). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 108.52%.The firm had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

