FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.8583.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $91.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.13.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The energy company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.28). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 108.52%.The firm had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
