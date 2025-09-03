Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$322.20

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$322.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$318.00 to C$325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$341.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$276.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$249.45 and a 52-week high of C$317.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$293.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$294.25.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

