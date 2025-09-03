Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.5375.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SENS. Lake Street Capital raised Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective (up from $1.10) on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

SENS stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

